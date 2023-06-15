An Oil City man is facing 93 charges for stealing a number of checks from his father and using them to take more than $10,000 from him.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint that while Jason Coulter, 45, was living with his father in Oil City, he stole the checks that were connected to a checking account and a home equity line of credit account.
