A Seneca man is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing a vehicle.
Franklin state police said Joshua Harman, 29, stole a tan 2011 Nissan Rogue with the license plate HZG7006 that was parked at the owner's residence on Dec. 3.
Updated: December 10, 2019 @ 1:11 pm
