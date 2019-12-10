A Seneca man is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing a vehicle.

Franklin state police said Joshua Harman, 29, stole a tan 2011 Nissan Rogue with the license plate HZG7006 that was parked at the owner's residence on Dec. 3.

