A Camp Hill man is facing charges for strangling a woman in Oil City.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint that a woman came to the police station early Saturday morning and said she and her husband, Daniel Gillece, 25, had gotten into an altercation at a relative’s house in Oil City.
Ben Schwab, Cornplanter fire chief, confirmed that one firefighter and two residents were transported with unknown injuries to UPMC Northwest from a structure fire that occurred on Charlton and Meade streets in Oil City, Cornplanter Township at 6:28 a.m. Sunday.