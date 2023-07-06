A Camp Hill man is facing charges for strangling a woman in Oil City.

Oil City police said in a criminal complaint that a woman came to the police station early Saturday morning and said she and her husband, Daniel Gillece, 25, had gotten into an altercation at a relative’s house in Oil City.

Kara O'Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

0
0
0
0
0