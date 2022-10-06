A Zelienople man is facing 187 felony charges related to using his employer’s credit card for unauthorized purchases totaling $7,831.45 between June and August.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that David Eberhardt, 31, who worked for Bob’s Painting Service of Emlenton, used a company credit card that he had access to exclusively for work-related expenses to make 59 unauthorized purchases.
PITTSBURGH — A Farrell resident pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment followed by eight years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.