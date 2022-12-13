A Rouseville man is facing charges for threatening another man and his daughter during an argument about hunting.
Franklin state police said a man told them his daughter had engaged in a verbal argument Dec. 7 with Edward Caldwell, 52, about her hunting on private property without the required amount of orange on, the complaint said.
An Emlenton woman is facing charges after being accused of making unauthorized purchases with her employer’s credit cards and forging several company checks to pay for personal purchases, totaling $24,577 during 2021 and 2022.