An Oil City man is facing charges for creating a disturbance at his home on Acorn Drive.

Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were called at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday to the Acorn Drive residence where Nicholas Hollobaugh, 38, was playing music so loudly that officers had to bang on the door but could not be heard until the music was turned down and Hollobaugh came to the door.

For the Record

Coroner releases name of storm victim

  • From staff reports

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who died after a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.

For the Record

One Injured in ATV crash

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, one person was injured as a result of an ATV crash on Rainbow Road in French Creek Township at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.

For the Record

Child sex offenders sentenced in Jefferson

  • From staff reports

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced after a couple pleaded guilty to various charges — including rape of a child, sexual exploitation of children, child pornography and criminal conspiracy — Justin Lucius Ratzel, 32, and Raven Nichole Jeffrey, 29, both formerly of Brock…