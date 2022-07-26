An Oil City man is facing charges for creating a disturbance at his home on Acorn Drive.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were called at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday to the Acorn Drive residence where Nicholas Hollobaugh, 38, was playing music so loudly that officers had to bang on the door but could not be heard until the music was turned down and Hollobaugh came to the door.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who died after a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.
Clarion state police have issued a press release about a serious crash in Highland Township that occurred nearly a month ago and resulted in two Clarion men being flown to Pittsburgh hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced after a couple pleaded guilty to various charges — including rape of a child, sexual exploitation of children, child pornography and criminal conspiracy — Justin Lucius Ratzel, 32, and Raven Nichole Jeffrey, 29, both formerly of Brock…