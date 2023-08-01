A transient man is facing charges for trying to kick a state police trooper and for yelling and using vulgar language.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they went to the bike trail near Route 322 and Deep Hollow Road last week to speak with the man, William Foster, 47, about Foster living in a shack owned by Cranberry Township.
WARREN (AP) — Authorities from local, state and federal agencies were searching Sunday for an inmate described by police as “very dangerous” who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania using bed sheets, officials said.