Man already facing homicide charges indicted in robbery

A former Cochranton man already facing two homicide charges in Crawford County has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie in connection with a robbery in Erie a few hours after the killings, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Wednesday.

The indictment in the robbery case names Jack Elijah Turner, 21, as the sole defendant.

Crash on Route 322

Two vehicles were involved in a collision at about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on Route 322 near Sugarcreek Drive, Venango County 911 said.

Warrant arrest

Justin Rozanski, 29, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Tarklin Road residence in Cranberry by Venango County sheriff's deputies on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.

Monday crashes

- A two-vehicle crash occurred at about 10:40 a.m. Monday on Route 322 in Canal Township, Venango County 911 said.