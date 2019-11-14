Man already facing homicide charges indicted in robbery

A former Cochranton man already facing two homicide charges in Crawford County has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie in connection with a robbery in Erie a few hours after the killings, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Wednesday.
The indictment in the robbery case names Jack Elijah Turner, 21, as the sole defendant.
A former Cochranton man already facing two homicide charges in Crawford County has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie in connection with a robbery in Erie a few hours after the killings, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Wednesday.
Justin Rozanski, 29, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Tarklin Road residence in Cranberry by Venango County sheriff's deputies on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.