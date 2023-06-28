A Rimersburg man who is facing charges in five counties has been accused of stealing a motorcycle from a business on Route 257 in Cranberry Township at the end of May.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that James Ganoe III, 32, arrived at Legends of Seneca on May 30 and inquired about purchasing a motorcycle, saying he had a large quantity of cash in the dump truck he was driving.
Ben Schwab, Cornplanter fire chief, confirmed that one firefighter and two residents were transported with unknown injuries to UPMC Northwest from a structure fire that occurred on Charlton and Meade streets in Oil City, Cornplanter Township at 6:28 a.m. Sunday.
ERIE — According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including Oil City and Franklin police, were involved in an investigation in which 58 defendants were charged with violating federal racketeering, narcotics and firearm laws.