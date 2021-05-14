A transient Franklin man already accused of stealing a woman's gun and forcing her to give him a ride in her vehicle at gunpoint and then assaulting her a few days later is now facing additional charges of witness intimidation.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint that Wade Shaffer, 38, who is currently incarcerated in the Venango County jail, reached out to several people and asked them to contact the woman he's accused of assaulting to ask her to bail him out and drop the charges against him.
Franklin state police said they are searching for a man accused of violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order and simple assault in an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Mason Street in Rockland Township.
According to Venango County 911, a brush fire in a field along Allegheny Boulevard and Front Street in Sugarcreek was reported at about 9:50 a.m. Sunday and was extinguished at about 11 a.m. Fire departments from Reno and Rocky Grove responded to the scene.