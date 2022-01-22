FARMINGTON — A Jan. 12 investigation and search warrant execution at a Farmington Township camp turned up about $20,000 worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine, according to the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office.
A Titusville man is facing numerous charges following an incident Sunday evening in Oil City in which he is accused of strangling his mother and another woman and refusing to allow them to leave a residence.
The Pittsburgh-based Black Political Empowerment Project (B-PEP) has sent out a letter calling for the “immediate arrest and prosecution” of everyone involved in Peter Spencer’s homicide on Dec. 12 in Rockland Township.