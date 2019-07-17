Man arrested at Route 257 home

Tags
Oil City police are investigating a series of burglaries, trespasses and theft-related incidents at downtown buildings from 9 p.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday.
BROOKVILLE - The co-founder of a behavioral health center in Brookville has been sentenced to serve at least 21 years in state prison for the sexual assault of a minor.
State police in Franklin have issued additional information on a two-vehicle accident that occurred in Oakland Township on Sunday afternoon.
An Oil City woman escaped injury in a one-vehicle Tuesday morning in Cornplanter Township.
