Man arrested at Route 257 home

A 22-year-old Seneca man was arrested late Tuesday afternoon on strangulation and harassment charges after Franklin state police responded to the 4000 block of Route 257 between Innis Street and Christian Life Academy. Police said they were contacted by the employer of a woman who was at the residence. Police said the employer was concerned about the woman because she hadn't returned to work. Police said they made several attempts to contact the woman, and they eventually contacted a man who was inside the home. The man came outside, and police said they asked the remaining occupants to leave the home. A woman, who police said was the alleged victim, and her nine-month-old son came outside. The man, who wasn't identified by police, was arrested on the strangulation and harassment charges. Police said he was arraigned Tuesday evening, and their investigation is continuing. (By Richard Sayer)
