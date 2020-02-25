An Oil City man was arrested for causing a disturbance Saturday at the Grove City Medical Center emergency room.
Mercer state police said they took Demarco Francis, 20, into custody after he behaved in a disorderly fashion at about 3 a.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
An Oil City man was arrested for causing a disturbance Saturday at the Grove City Medical Center emergency room.
Mercer state police said they took Demarco Francis, 20, into custody after he behaved in a disorderly fashion at about 3 a.m.
A Franklin man is facing charges after he was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and was driving under the influence of drugs Monday in Frenchcreek Township.
A Parker man was injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday in Richland Township.
Marienville state police are investigating a burglary at a home in Washington Township, Clarion County.
An Oil City man was arrested for causing a disturbance Saturday at the Grove City Medical Center emergency room.
A Rouseville man is facing burglary charges for trying to break into a residence just before midnight Friday.
A Stoneboro contractor is facing felony charges for failing to complete a project after he was paid in advance.