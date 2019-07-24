Titusville police arrested a Syracuse, New York, man Tuesday on charges that include luring and stalking.
Police said the incident occurred Friday and that the suspect, identified as Rhonaldo Silaban, 32, tried to lure a child into a vehicle.
Police said information about the incident was gained by interviewing the reported intended target of Silaban along with another witness. The pair were very observant of important facts, clothing and facial characteristics, police said.
That information, combined with evidence that was gathered, led officers to the arrest of Siliban, police said.
Silaban was charged with luring a child into a motor vehicle, stalking, disorderly conduct and harassment.
He was arraigned by district judge Amy Nicols and placed in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 6.