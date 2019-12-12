Man captured in Crawford County after vehicle pursuit

The Venango County Sheriff's Department and Franklin state police were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle on Wednesday morning, traveling from northern Venango County into Crawford County, according to a state police news release.
Police said the pursuit ended when the driver was taken into custody in Crawford County.
