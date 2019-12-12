The Venango County Sheriff's Department and Franklin state police were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle on Wednesday morning, traveling from northern Venango County into Crawford County, according to a state police news release.

Police said the pursuit ended when the driver was taken into custody in Crawford County.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Wednesday crashes

Six crashes occurred between about 4:15 and 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in Venango County, according to Venango County 911.

No one hurt in Barkeyville crash

Franklin state police said no one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Route 8 and Gibb Road in Barkeyville.

Man captured in Crawford County after vehicle pursuit

The Venango County Sheriff's Department and Franklin state police were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle on Wednesday morning, traveling from northern Venango County into Crawford County, according to a state police news release.