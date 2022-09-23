An Oil City man is facing charges in connection with an altercation in a vehicle Wednesday afternoon at Kwik Fill in Cranberry.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that six troopers were sent at about 1 p.m. Wednesday to Kwik Fill on Route 322 in Cranberry where Clay Geib, 48, was reportedly beating up a woman inside a parked car in the gas station parking lot.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Franklin state police, a Franklin man was charged after being accused of stealing a motorcycle and then admitting to driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
A Pittsburgh man who is facing charges in several theft cases involving vehicles has also been charged for riding a stolen dirt bike at the Tionesta Indian Festival last month and fleeing from the Forest County sheriff and a deputy.