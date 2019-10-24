An Oil City man was charged following a domestic dispute Wednesday morning at an East Second Street residence.
A criminal complaint filed by Oil City police says Nathaniel Basco, 24, shoved a woman and choked her while sitting on her chest. A woman in the residence in the 1100 block of East Second came downstairs and separated the two, the complaint said.
CLARION - Five people involved in a drug "network" that officials say led to the death of a Clarion man last year were scheduled to enter pleas Wednesday in Clarion County court, but it didn't work out that way.