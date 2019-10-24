A Franklin man was charged after police say drugs were found Tuesday in an Oil City residence.
Oil City police found suspected crystal methamphetamine at a residence on Butler Alley, and several individuals at the house told police the drugs belonged to Robert Wielandt, 35, according to a criminal complaint filled by Oil City police.
CLARION - Five people involved in a drug "network" that officials say led to the death of a Clarion man last year were scheduled to enter pleas Wednesday in Clarion County court, but it didn't work out that way.