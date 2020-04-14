A Crabtree man is facing charges for assaulting another man at UPMC Northwest on April 7.

Officers with UPMC Northwest said Steven Michael Barron, 28, accused the other man of going through Barron's belongings and "attacked" him.

0
0
2
0
1

Tags

More From This Section

Limestone Township Crash

Clarion County 911 said that a one-vehicle crash happened Sunday at about 7:45 a.m. in Limestone Township.