A Rocky Grove man is facing charges after his two-year-old son was found wandering in the middle of the road with no clothes on.

Sugarcreek Borough police responded Friday to the area of Rocky Grove and Parker avenues where they found the boy outside naked with no shoes on. No one was looking for the child, and police began knocking on doors, police said.

For the Record

2 brush fires

Two small brush fires broke out in Venango County a little before 3:30 p.m. Friday, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Thursday crashes

  • From staff reports

-- Two people were transported to UPMC Northwest following a two-vehicle crash at about 7 p.m. Thursday on Allegheny Boulevard by Mac's Snax, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Sunday crashes

  • From staff reports

- Venango County 911 said one person was transported to UPMC Northwest following a one-vehicle rollover crash Sunday in Sandycreek Township.

For the Record

Trees downed

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said they received about a dozen reports of trees downed across the county on Sunday.

For the Record

Flooded road closures

  • From staff reports

Clarion County 911 said Cherry Run Road in Toby Township and Shannon Tipple Road in Piney Township near Sligo were both closed due to flooding at about 6 p.m. on Sunday.

For the Record

Friday crashes

- One person was flown to a hospital following a one-vehicle crash at about 4 p.m. Friday on Route 62 and President Road, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Plum Township crash

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle rollover crash was reported at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday near 2682 Wallaceville Road in Plum Township.