A Rocky Grove man is facing charges after his two-year-old son was found wandering in the middle of the road with no clothes on.
Sugarcreek Borough police responded Friday to the area of Rocky Grove and Parker avenues where they found the boy outside naked with no shoes on. No one was looking for the child, and police began knocking on doors, police said.
A transient Franklin man already accused of stealing a woman's gun and forcing her to give him a ride in her vehicle at gunpoint and then assaulting her a few days later is now facing additional charges of witness intimidation.