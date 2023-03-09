A Coraopolis man is facing charges for having a variety of drugs in his possession in the parking lot of Spanky’s in Cranberry Township last month.

Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they were called to Spanky’s on Feb. 22 for a report of a man and woman passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot.

For the Record

4 charged in scrap metal thefts

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Three women and a man were charged this week with stealing scrap metal from several properties in the southern part of Venango County last year.

For the Record

Former township official in Mercer County sentenced

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — A Florida resident has been sentenced in federal court to 100 days in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, plus restitution of $150,000 on her conviction of mail fraud, acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Thursday.