A Franklin man has been charged after failing to register a change of address with the state sex offender registry.

Vern Sehl, 27, failed to register with the state police within three days of when he changed his address from a residence on Grant Street to a residence on Otter Street in Franklin, Franklin police said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Warrant arrest

James F. Chase III, 36, was arrested at 8 a.m. Monday in Seneca by Venango County sheriff's deputies on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.