An Oil City man is facing charges for failing to register with state police.

Franklin state police said Richard Beach, 29, was arrested at about 2 p.m. Friday after he failed to register with police between June 16 and 26 as he was required to do under Megan's Law.

For the Record

Cherrytree car fire

  • From staff reports

No one was injured in a vehicle fire in Cherrytree Township that was called into Venango County 911 at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

For the Record

DUI arrests

  • From staff reports

According to Franklin state police, a traffic stop for an equipment violation was conducted just after midnight on Friday. Police said the driver, a 29-year-old Oil City man, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

For the Record

Vehicle accidents

  • From staff reports

According to Venango and Clarion counties 911, several vehicle accidents occurred over the 4th of July holiday weekend.

For the Record

Tree falls on car

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 reported Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a tree down on a vehicle at 2491 Patchel Run Road at about 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

For the Record

Fire at Village Acres

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, a fire at a trailer in the Village Acres trailer court off Franklin Street in Clintonville was reported at about 11:32 p.m. Saturday.