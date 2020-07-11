A Franklin man is facing charges for fleeing from a Venango County sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop.

Roman Incorvia, 27, was driving his vehicle on Cherrytree Road in Oakland Township on July 4 when the sheriff's deputy tried to pull him over because one of the rear lights on his vehicle wasn't working, according to a criminal complaint filed by the sheriff's department.

