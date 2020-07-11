A Franklin man is facing charges for fleeing from a Venango County sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop.
Roman Incorvia, 27, was driving his vehicle on Cherrytree Road in Oakland Township on July 4 when the sheriff's deputy tried to pull him over because one of the rear lights on his vehicle wasn't working, according to a criminal complaint filed by the sheriff's department.
An Oil City man is facing felony charges in connection with an incident in the UPMC Northwest parking lot in which the man is accused of fleeing from police and running over the foot of a UPMC police officer with his truck.