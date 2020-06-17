A Franklin man is facing charges for screaming at golfers at a local course and breaking into an elderly couple's garage while under the influence of methamphetamines Saturday morning in Sugarcreek Borough.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that Wade Geer, 42, was driving his vehicle on Route 427 while impaired by methamphetamines at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday when he drove into the parking lot of a golf course.
