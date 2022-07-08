A Pittsburgh man is facing charges in connection with a burglary at the City of Franklin Water Authority Building.
Franklin police said in a criminal complaint they were sent to the building at 201 9th St. on June 27 for a report of a man who was later identified as Arthur Mott, 51, leaving the scene with a bag of tools and chemicals.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced after a couple pleaded guilty to various charges — including rape of a child, sexual exploitation of children, child pornography and criminal conspiracy — Justin Lucius Ratzel, 32, and Raven Nichole Jeffrey, 29, both formerly of Brock…
A Tidioute man has been sentenced in federal court for distributing methamphetamine in western Pennsylvania, including Venango County, United States Attorney Cindy Chung of the Western District of Pennsylvania announced Friday.