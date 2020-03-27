A man is facing simple assault and other charges following an incident Tuesday in Franklin.
Franklin police said Matthew James Castile, 30, who police called a transient, punched another man twice in the face.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A man is facing simple assault and other charges following an incident Tuesday in Franklin.
Franklin police said Matthew James Castile, 30, who police called a transient, punched another man twice in the face.
A man is facing simple assault and other charges following an incident Tuesday in Franklin.
A Titusville man is facing felony charges for jumping off the Wye Bridge, near Pumphouse Road, Wednesday morning.
- Clarion state police have released information on a one-vehicle rollover crash Friday in Limestone Township.
An Oil City man accused of running from police Saturday evening is also facing numerous drug charges.
Franklin state police said Tuesday they are still searching for a woman who went missing Friday morning from a residence in the 300 block of Eagle Rock Road in President Township.
Clarion County 911 said that there was a one-vehicle crash on Route 36 Monday in Farmington Township.