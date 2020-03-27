A man is facing simple assault and other charges following an incident Tuesday in Franklin.

Franklin police said Matthew James Castile, 30, who police called a transient, punched another man twice in the face.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Police continuing search for missing woman

Police continuing search for missing woman

Franklin state police said Tuesday they are still searching for a woman who went missing Friday morning from a residence in the 300 block of Eagle Rock Road in President Township.