An Oil City man is facing felony charges for allegedly attacking police who arrested him for DUI.
Oil City police said Kevin Smrekar, 57, resisted arrest when police came to his home July 7 to arrest him for DUI.
Smrekar tried to punch one officer in the face and kicked another officer in the knee before he was placed in custody and taken to the Venango County Jail, a criminal complaint said.
He is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, simple assault and DUI.
He was unable to post bail and was placed in the Venango County jail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Central Court.