A Franklin man is facing charges of drug possession and DUI following a traffic stop Thursday on Allegheny Boulevard.
Sugarcreek Borough police said in a criminal complaint they conducted a traffic stop at about 10 a.m. Thursday on a vehicle driven by Ashton Sloss, 18, after clocking him driving 66 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone.
A Franklin man waived preliminary hearings this week in Venango County Central Court in connection with two incidents that occurred within four days of each other in which he is accused of strangling and assaulting a woman.
PITTSBURGH - A Hermitage resident has been sentenced in federal court to 18 months of incarceration followed by 18 months of supervised release on his conviction of tax evasion, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Thursday.
Franklin state police were dispatched to the 100 block of Pone Lane, Sandycreek Township, at about 6:45 p.m. Friday evening for an active domestic dispute between a 71-year old man and a 73-year-old woman, both of Franklin.
ERIE - A former Pleasantville man was sentenced Monday in federal court to 16 years in jail and five years supervised release for violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children.