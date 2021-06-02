An Oil City man faces charges after an April 25 ATV accident in the area of Reservoir and Beech streets on the city's West End.
According to a criminal complaint, Oil City police noticed two people involved in the accident after being dispatched to the scene. Police spoke with Benjamin James Yashinski, 33, of Oil City, who had been ejected from a Polaris ATV and was laying on his left side when found.
According to Clarion state police, someone took $2,700; a cosmetic peptide solution, valued at $13; and a lip gloss, valued at $5, from a room at the Motel 6 on United Drive in Monroe Township between about noon May 5 and 11 p.m. May 6.
ERIE - Sonya Arrington, the former president of Erie City Council and founder of an Erie nonprofit, has been sentenced in federal court to one year and a day in prison on her conviction of wire fraud and false writing or document to the government, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman ann…
PITTSBURGH - Former Farrell resident Mary Jacobs, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman said in a news release.