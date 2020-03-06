Man charged with escape

A Kennerdell man is facing an escape charge for running from Venango County court supervision personnel following a drug test.
Franklin police said James Michael Goodlin, 29, tried to pass a drug test using drug free urine at about 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Updated: March 6, 2020 @ 7:43 am
