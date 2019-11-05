A Tylersburg man has been charged with terroristic threats and harassment following an incident Thursday in Farmington Township, Clarion County.
Marienville state police said Bri Walker, 26, got into a verbal dispute with two women.
A Franklin man is facing additional charges stemming from an incident in September in which he is accused of stealing more than $2,000 worth of goods from the GEMS Store in Sugarcreek.
An infant was taken to UPMC Northwest for evaluation after a two-vehicle crash at about 10:30 a.m. Friday on Route 257 in front of the Griffin Phillis Ford dealership.
Franklin state police said Monday that a reported threat Friday at Franklin Area High School wasn't considered credible.
Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at noon Saturday at mile marker 37 on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township.
Two Oil City man are facing charges for trying to remove stolen items from a house in Oil City.