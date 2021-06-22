A Seneca man who was charged last week for stalking a woman is now facing additional charges after he returned to the woman's Cornplanter Township residence on Sunday.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that the woman told troopers Jeffrey Donald Barletta, 58, drove past her Halyday Run Road home multiple times Sunday in his red 2010 Chevrolet Impala.
Clarion state police said a 65-year-old Shippenville man was victimized when numerous items, including firearms, were stolen during a burglary shortly after 10 a.m. on March 29 from a home on South Street in Elk Township.
An Oil City resident has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Tuesday.