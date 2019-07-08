Franklin state police confirmed that a Franklin man suffered fatal injuries as a result of a motor vehicle accident early Friday in Sandycreek Township.

Police said Matthew C. Clayton, 19, was driving his vehicle at a high rate of speed on Pone Lane when he went off the road for unknown reasons at about 12:40 a.m.

After the vehicle went off the road, police said, it traveled approximately 650 feet and struck several mailboxes, a utility pole and a house before coming to rest.

According to police, Clayton was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and multiple airbags were deployed.

Police said Clayton was transported to UPMC Northwest by Community Ambulance with suspected serious injuries.

According to an obituary, Clayton died Friday at Hamot Medical Center in Erie as a result of the injuries.

Also assisting at the scene of the accident were fire departments from Sandycreek and Polk.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Police investigate rape report

Franklin state police are investigating an alleged rape of a 30-year-old man from Seneca at a location on Singh Drive in Cranberry Township on Thursday at about 5:30 p.m. No further information was available.

No one hurt in I-80 crash

Franklin state police said two people escaped injury Sunday during a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township.