Franklin state police confirmed that a Franklin man suffered fatal injuries as a result of a motor vehicle accident early Friday in Sandycreek Township.
Police said Matthew C. Clayton, 19, was driving his vehicle at a high rate of speed on Pone Lane when he went off the road for unknown reasons at about 12:40 a.m.
After the vehicle went off the road, police said, it traveled approximately 650 feet and struck several mailboxes, a utility pole and a house before coming to rest.
According to police, Clayton was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and multiple airbags were deployed.
Police said Clayton was transported to UPMC Northwest by Community Ambulance with suspected serious injuries.
According to an obituary, Clayton died Friday at Hamot Medical Center in Erie as a result of the injuries.
Also assisting at the scene of the accident were fire departments from Sandycreek and Polk.