A man died after being involved in a one-vehicle crash in Sparta Township, Crawford County, on Saturday, Corry state police said.
Terrance Rose, 35, of Lockport, New York was driving on Route 77 at about 2:30 p.m. when his vehicle went off the road, struck a utility pole and overturned, police said.
According to police, Rose was not wearing his seat belt and was entrapped in the vehicle.
He was pronounced dead on the scene by Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell.
Route 77 was closed for about two hours Saturday during an investigation of the crash, police said.
Police said they were assisted at the scene by Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department and Corry City Fire Department.