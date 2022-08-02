Man dies in ATV crash

Clarion state police said a New Bethlehem man suffered fatal injuries in an ATV accident on Southern Avenue in Strattanville Borough early Saturday morning.
Police said Dyllan Rhoads, 23, was traveling north on a 2020 Polaris RZR at about 4 a.m., when Rhoads attempted to negotiate a right turn and begin traveling east on Southern Avenue, west of Jackson Street.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who died after a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.