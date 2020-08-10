Man dies in I-80 crash in Jefferson County

The wreckage of a box truck lies in the woods below the eastbound I-80 bridge over the North Fork Creek in Brookville. One of the bridge pillars stands at the right. (By Randy Bartley)

BROOKVILLE - A New York man was killed Saturday afternoon when his box truck rolled off an Interstate 80 bridge in Brookville Borough.

According to Dubois state police the truck rolled over the bridge and fell more than 200 feet and caught fire.

