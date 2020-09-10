Man enters guilty plea in drug case

CLARION - One of six people arrested in connection with a multicounty drug ring that claimed the life of a Clarion man appeared in court on Wednesday.
Ryan R. Gleixner, 33, of St. Marys, was arrested during the drug sweep in March 2019. He was initially charged with corrupt organizations, conspiracy, both first-degree felonies; criminal use of communication facility, a third-degree felony; two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, an ungraded felony; and several misdemeanor charges.