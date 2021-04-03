An Ohio man escaped injury in a crash at about 12:10 a.m. Friday that police attributed to icy conditions on Route 227 in Cornplanter Township.

Franklin state police said Christopher J. Horn, 29, of Akron, Ohio, was headed south on Route 227 (Rouseville Road) in the area of Old Warren Road and was negotiating a left curve in his International Harvester truck-tractor.

For the Record

Wednesday crashes

  • From staff reports

- Clarion County 911 said nobody was transported to a hospital following a multiple vehicle crash Wednesday in Clarion Borough.

For the Record

Tuesday brush fires

  • From staff reports

- Venango County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday along Melat Cemetery Road in Rockland.

For the Record

Cherrytree Township crash

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police have released information on a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday in Cherrytree Township in which no one was injured.

For the Record

Dump truck crash

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a tri-axle dump truck rollover crash Wednesday in Scrubgrass Township.

For the Record

Tuesday brush fires

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near 522 Georgetown Road in Frenchcreek Township.

For the Record

Oil City man faces drug charges

  • From staff reports

An Oil City man is facing drug manufacture and delivery charges for allegedly possessing over 30 grams of methamphetamine, 8.6 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

For the Record

1 injured in Franklin crash

  • From staff reports

Franklin police said one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday at the intersections of Elk Street and Washington Crossing.