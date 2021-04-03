An Ohio man escaped injury in a crash at about 12:10 a.m. Friday that police attributed to icy conditions on Route 227 in Cornplanter Township.
Franklin state police said Christopher J. Horn, 29, of Akron, Ohio, was headed south on Route 227 (Rouseville Road) in the area of Old Warren Road and was negotiating a left curve in his International Harvester truck-tractor.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said Tuesday it is charging the husband-and-wife owners of apartments in Oil City with sexual harassment and retaliation against a woman who lived in one of their units.