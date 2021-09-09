A Florida man is facing charges after he has been accused of attacking his mother at her residence at Kibbe’s Island Campground near Hunter’s Station.

On Monday at about 9:30 a.m. when his mother came to retrieve items from their residence and knocked on his window, Jamy Whitmire, 45, of Largo, came out and assaulted her, according to a criminal complaint filed by Franklin state police.

For the Record

Cherrytree Township fire

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said a structure fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at 903 Fairview Road in Cherrytree Township.

For the Record

Clarion vehicle fire

  • From staff reports

According to Clarion 911 dispatchers, a vehicle fire on Davis Hill Road in Limestone Township was called in shortly after noon on Sunday. Limestone VFD responded, according to dispatchers, and the scene was cleared just after 1:30 p.m.

For the Record

1 flown to hospital after Route 257 crash

  • From staff reports

One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at about 3:30 p.m. Friday on Route 257 in Seneca near Seneca Primary Care, according to Venango County 911.