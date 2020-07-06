Man faces charges in case involving rape of 4 children

BROOKVILLE - A Jefferson County man faces thousands of sexual assault charges relating to the alleged rape of four children.
Andy Ryan Powell, 31, of Sykesville, was arraigned Thursday in front of District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak on the following charges: 462 counts of the rape of a child, an ungraded felony; 462 counts of statutory sexual assault of a child 11 years or older, a first-degree felony; 462 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, a first-degree felony; aggravated indecent assault of a child, a first-degree felony; 462 counts of unlawful contact with a minor (sexual offenses), a first-degree felony; 462 counts of sexual assault, a second-degree felony; incest of a minor under 13 years of age, a second-degree felony; 462 counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, a third-degree felony; endangering welfare of children where the parent/guardian/other commits the offense, a third-degree felony; and 462 counts of disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor, a third-degree felony.