An Oil City man currently in Venango County jail is facing additional charges in connection to a burglary in early October on Oil City's North side.

Damien Burr, 37, is facing the additional charges after a police investigation into a burglary at a garage on Oak Street, according to a criminal complaint filed by Oil City police through District Judge Andrew Fish's office.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Friday crashes

- No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash on the Rockland- Cranberry Road at about 11 a.m. on Friday, Venango County 911 said.

Man arrested on bench warrant

According to the Venango County Sheriff's Office, Mitchell Rudolph, 29, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Taylor Street apartment in Franklin by sheriff's deputies on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.

Woman escapes injury in Cornplanter crash

Franklin state police said a Rouseville woman was uninjured in a one-vehicle crash at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Rouseville Road, just south of Old Rouseville Road in Cornplanter Township.