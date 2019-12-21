An Oil City man currently in Venango County jail is facing additional charges in connection to a burglary in early October on Oil City's North side.
Damien Burr, 37, is facing the additional charges after a police investigation into a burglary at a garage on Oak Street, according to a criminal complaint filed by Oil City police through District Judge Andrew Fish's office.
According to the Venango County Sheriff's Office, Mitchell Rudolph, 29, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Taylor Street apartment in Franklin by sheriff's deputies on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.