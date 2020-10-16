Man faces multiple charges, including possessing pipe bombs

KNOX - State police in Clarion have charged a 47-year-old Knox man with various charges, including three second-degree felony charges of possession of weapons of mass destruction after police said they were alerted to three homemade pipe bombs at his residence.
Shawn Michael Reedy also faces seven counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana, all as unclassified misdemeanors; one count of making, possessing or repairing an offensive weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor; and recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor.
