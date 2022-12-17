A transient man is facing charges after he was found living uninvited in an apartment above a garage by a residence in Sugarcreek Borough.
Sugarcreek Borough police said in a criminal complaint a property owner on Nesbit Street in Rocky Grove told police on Tuesday that an unknown male, later identified as Alex Attleberger, 18, had been living in his garage, which has an apartment in the upstairs of the garage.
An Emlenton woman is facing charges after being accused of making unauthorized purchases with her employer’s credit cards and forging several company checks to pay for personal purchases, totaling $24,577 during 2021 and 2022.