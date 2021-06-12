An Oil City man is facing charges in connection with a crash last month in President Township in which a woman was injured.

Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that on May 7, Shawn Gilliland, 31, lost control of his vehicle on Route 62 while rounding a curve on the wet road, causing the vehicle to hit a tree.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

For the Record

Utica house fire

  • From staff reports

Fire departments from three counties responded to a house fire at 268 Stevens Road in Utica at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Clintonville crash

  • From staff reports

A tractor-trailer was involved in a rollover crash at the intersection of Route 308 and Franklin Street in Clintonville at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Boat fire

  • From staff reports

Seneca volunteer firefighters and Community Ambulance Service responded to a boat fire in a driveway on Big Egypt Road at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Rouseville Road crash

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said emergency crews were called to a crash at 14895 Rouseville Road at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Free

Police warn of tainted candy

  • From staff reports

Brookville police are urging the public to be aware of controlled substances disguised as everyday candy after an arrest on Monday.

For the Record

Police: Windshield hit by pellets

Franklin state police said someone shot pellet-sized holes into a windshield of a vehicle parked outside a Jackson Township residence in the 200 block of Highland Park Drive at about 10 a.m. Thursday.

For the Record

Fire breaks out in Frenchcreek

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, an outside fire spread to engulf a two-story structure on Stone Road in Frenchcreek Township at about 10:20 p.m. Friday. There were no reports of injuries.

For the Record

Police investigate theft from motel room

According to Clarion state police, someone took $2,700; a cosmetic peptide solution, valued at $13; and a lip gloss, valued at $5, from a room at the Motel 6 on United Drive in Monroe Township between about noon May 5 and 11 p.m. May 6.

For the Record

Wallet stolen from vehicle

Franklin state police said a wallet was stolen from an unlocked 2003 Nissan Sentra overnight on Thursday as the vehicle was parked in the area of the 200 block of Ausel Road in Pinegrove Township.

For the Record

Wednesday crashes

  • From staff reports

- Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle crash was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Oakland Township.