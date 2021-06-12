An Oil City man is facing charges in connection with a crash last month in President Township in which a woman was injured.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that on May 7, Shawn Gilliland, 31, lost control of his vehicle on Route 62 while rounding a curve on the wet road, causing the vehicle to hit a tree.
An Oil City resident has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Tuesday.
According to Clarion state police, someone took $2,700; a cosmetic peptide solution, valued at $13; and a lip gloss, valued at $5, from a room at the Motel 6 on United Drive in Monroe Township between about noon May 5 and 11 p.m. May 6.