A Franklin man is facing more than 50 felony charges relating to possession of child pornography after an online personal cloud storage service alerted state police.
The state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Northwest Computer Crime Task Force said in a criminal complaint that Brian Griffin, 27, was arrested after he gave a full confession to uploading child pornography to his computer at 7:45 a.m. Monday.
The complaint said members of the task force were able to establish probable cause the content had been unloaded at Griffin's residence on Liberty Street after the online cloud service, Dropbox, provided them with a cybertip that included a user name containing Griffin's first and last names.
Griffin has been charged with 50 counts of dissemination of photos or film of child sex acts and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.
He was arraigned Tuesday morning before district judge Matthew Kirtland and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 14 in Venango County Central Court.