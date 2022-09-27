A Hermitage man is facing charges after he was found in possession of about one and a half pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop this month in Barkeyville.
A criminal complaint filed by the state police drug law enforcement division said Nicholas Cannone, 24, was pulled over Sept. 8 at the intersection of Route 8 and Interstate 80 for having illegally tinted windows in his vehicle.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Franklin state police, a Franklin man was charged after being accused of stealing a motorcycle and then admitting to driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.