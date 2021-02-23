Man facing drug charges

An Pittsburgh man is facing charges after he was found in possession of drugs at a Manning Street residence in Oil City.

Oil City police said in a criminal complaint that police and agents from the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole went to the Manning Street home Friday and found drugs and drug paraphernalia belonging to Jason Brown, 24.

