A Greenville man is facing felony charges that accuse him of sexually assaulting a woman at a Clarion County campground over the weekend.
A criminal complaint filed by Clarion state police says troopers were dispatched to Wolfs Camping Resort in Beaver Township for a domestic dispute early Sunday morning. Police said they came in contact with a woman and Scott Wingard, 45.
The complaint said the woman told police that she and Wingard had arrived at the campground for a wedding and were staying in one of the cabins.
The woman told police that between midnight Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday, she and Wingard had been arguing and she had left the cabin, returned and fell asleep, the complaint said.
The woman told police that between 3:30 and 4 a.m. she woke up with Wingard on top of her, the complaint said. She tried to roll over in hopes Wingard would leave her alone, but she said Wingard tried to unbuckle her pants and the two began to wrestle, according to the complaint.
The complaint said Wingard then pinned the woman's leg down so she was unable to fight back. Wingard told the woman "since you're not going to leave, you're going to (have sex with) me and earn your keep for the cabin," the complaint said.
The complaint said Wingard then sexually assaulted the woman. She was eventually able to reach her cell phone and call 911, at which time Wingard went outside, the complaint said.
The woman told police that as she was on the phone with 911, Wingard watched her through the cabin's screen door, making a motion of slicing his throat and holding his fingers to his head in the imitation of a gun, the complaint said.
Wingard is charged with felony counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent and aggravated indecent assault - forcible compulsion, as well as misdemeanor counts of indecent assault without consent and indecent assault-forcible compulsion.
He was arraigned later Sunday before district judge Amy Long Turk and placed in the Clarion County jail.
A preliminary hearing for Wingard is scheduled July 23.