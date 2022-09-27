A Titusville man is facing charges for sexually assaulting a young girl at a Plum Township residence.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that between January 2018 and January 2022, Gerald Schneider, 49, engaged in grooming a young girl, including rubbing her feet and back as well as making sexual remarks to her.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Franklin state police, a Franklin man was charged after being accused of stealing a motorcycle and then admitting to driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.